No proposal to re-appoint retiring PDD Chief Engineer as Executive Director: Govt

Srinagar, Feb 14: J&K government on Monday refuted rumours about the "re-appointment" of a retiring Chief Engineer (CE) on the post of Executive Director (ED) in Power Development Department (PDD).
"As some associations of Power Engineers have expressed their apprehension over the alleged re-appointment of a retiring Chief Engineer (CE) on the post of Executive Director (ED) in Power Development Department (PDD). The department in this context clarifies that there is no such proposal under the consideration of the Government, " a PDD spokesman said.