DG Lohia killing: No terror angle established yet, domestic help main accused

Srinagar Oct 4: Police on Tuesday said that "no terror act is apparent as per initial investigation" in the killing of J&K DG Prisons H K Lohia allegedly murdered by his domestic help, "but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility".
Director General of Prisons, J&K Police, Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead here at a house in the Jammu city outskirts on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
"In the initial investigation into the incident of death of DG Prisons, Shri. HK Lohia, it has come to fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed, a resident of Ramban is the main accused, "a police spokesman said.
Police said some CCTV footages collected from the incident site "also show the suspected accused running away after commission of this crime".
Yasir, as per police, was working at Lohia's house for nearly 6 months. "Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources, " police said.
"So far no terror act is apparent as per Initial investigation but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state, " it added.
Police asked people to share any clues over the whereabouts of the accused.