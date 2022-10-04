DG Lohia killing: No terror angle established yet, domestic help main accused

Director General of Prisons, J&K Police, Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead here at a house in the Jammu city outskirts on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"In the initial investigation into the incident of death of DG Prisons, Shri. HK Lohia, it has come to fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed, a resident of Ramban is the main accused, "a police spokesman said.