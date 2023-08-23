No upward trend in infiltration; border security grid bolstered: DGP

He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters’ foundation-laying ceremony at Sidhra in Jammu outskirts. The Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha laid the foundation-stone.

“No, I would say, the trend in the infiltration is not that upward as (compared to) the attempts which are being made (by adversaries). I would like to reiterate - it is a heartening development that our border wing has been bolstered and is in a much stronger position as compared to the past. Security grid is very strong and effective. New elements have been added to it. This is how and why we have been able to foil almost 99 percent of such attempts,” DGP said, while responding to a query about the upward trend in infiltration in border areas.

He said that in the recent past, many encounters took place on and along the border. “However, the effectiveness of bolstered security grid is evident that the forces deployed there demonstrating their alertness have been successful in engaging them (infiltrators) at a place carefully chosen by them (forces) and then neutralising (them), thus foiling such attempts as and when they are made,” DGP said.