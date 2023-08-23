No upward trend in infiltration; border security grid bolstered: DGP

Jammu, Aug 23: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that there was no upward trend in infiltration as the security forces had bolstered the border (security) grid to effectively foil such attempts.
He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters’ foundation-laying ceremony at Sidhra in Jammu outskirts. The Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha laid the foundation-stone.
“No, I would say, the trend in the infiltration is not that upward as (compared to) the attempts which are being made (by adversaries). I would like to reiterate - it is a heartening development that our border wing has been bolstered and is in a much stronger position as compared to the past. Security grid is very strong and effective. New elements have been added to it. This is how and why we have been able to foil almost 99 percent of such attempts,” DGP said, while responding to a query about the upward trend in infiltration in border areas.
He said that in the recent past, many encounters took place on and along the border. “However, the effectiveness of bolstered security grid is evident that the forces deployed there demonstrating their alertness have been successful in engaging them (infiltrators) at a place carefully chosen by them (forces) and then neutralising (them), thus foiling such attempts as and when they are made,” DGP said.
When asked to comment on the security situation in J&K, he said, “Notwithstanding the conspiracies to send IED, weapons or narcotics (by the adversaries), the security situation in J&K is very good. But I’m very happy with the alacrity, the J&K Police is performing its duties to foil such nefarious designs. This is evident from its recent successes.
Yesterday only Jammu Police timely detected and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Similarly, the police with its alertness seized the consignment of weapons in Rajouri-Poonch.”
Referring to seizure of some more consignments elsewhere in J&K, DGP said that there were certain consignments, seized by the police in different parts (of J&K), the details about them would be shared with the media at the opportune moment as investigations (about them) were underway.
“Pakistan’s agencies (ISI) and terrorist outfits have been persistently resorting to such conspiracies. But they (conspiracies) are effectively being foiled by Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces with their excellent synergy. They (security forces and JKP) are very alert against such designs,” he said.
With regard to recovery of IED along National Highway in Nagrota the other day, DGP Dilbag Singh said that the investigation on that account was still in process. “This is obvious all these things (IEDs) which come from across the border are the handiwork of terrorist outfits and their activists, who are active here. Further details will be shared at the appropriate time,” DGP said.
In response to queries about protests in Samba with regard to Sarore Toll Plaza and subsequent developments, Singh said, “In a democratic set, people have a right to protest against the government to air their grievance against any issue but this can be done peacefully. But while protesting, if fellow citizens are put to inconvenience by blocking the road or some other violent activity, this is not permissible under law so this cannot be allowed. But on the whole, the situation is under control,” he said.
Answering yet another query about the killing of a HizbulMujahideen Commander in PirPanchal sub-region during an encounter on August 7, DGP said that they (adversaries) wanted to revive terrorism and activate terrorists’ cadre in Rajouri and Poonch. “But we are trying not to just contain it (terrorism) but completely wipe it out by trapping them (terrorists and infiltrators) by effectively utilising our intelligence inputs and by alert troops using strengthened security grid, where inputs are not available,” he said.
ADGP Jammu zone Mukesh Singh accompanied the DGP.