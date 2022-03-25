No water, power connection to govt buildings built without permission: Admin

Srinagar, Mar 25: The J&K government on Friday ordered that no official buildings should be constructed without requisite permission saying no electricity, water connections and other civic amenities shall be provided to any such structures built illegally.
“In order to achieve objectives of holistic layout to guide future growth and development which inter-alia includes coherent connection between buildings, social settings, and their surrounding environments, the Master plans are conceptualized as a planning document, to which the constructional activities must strictly adhere to,” a circular issued by the GAD reads.
It said that in recent times, some government buildings are being constructed without seeking prior permission of the Competent Authority under the Control of Building Operations Act and Rules thereby rendering the elaborated set of guidelines/procedure as enunciated under Master Plan and Building Bye Laws ineffective.
“This deviance has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” it said while asking Administrative Commissioners/Head of Secretaries/Divisional Commissioners/Deputy Departments/PSUs/Corporations to ensure that no government building is constructed without prior permission of the Competent Authority under rules.
Besides, no electricity/water connections and other civic amenities shall be provided to any such building by the concerned Departments/Corporations without submission of Occupation Certificate (OC) from the Building Permission Authority, it added.