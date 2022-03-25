No water, power connection to govt buildings built without permission: Admin

It said that in recent times, some government buildings are being constructed without seeking prior permission of the Competent Authority under the Control of Building Operations Act and Rules thereby rendering the elaborated set of guidelines/procedure as enunciated under Master Plan and Building Bye Laws ineffective.

“This deviance has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” it said while asking Administrative Commissioners/Head of Secretaries/Divisional Commissioners/Deputy Departments/PSUs/Corporations to ensure that no government building is constructed without prior permission of the Competent Authority under rules.