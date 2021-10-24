Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace and development in J&K: Amit Shah

He said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022 to provide five lakh jobs to the local youth.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

Addressing a public rally at Bhagwati Nagar here, Shah without naming the Congress, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the three families are answerable to the people for their failure to develop Jammu and Kashmir over the past seven decades.

"The new phase of development under the leadership of Modi has started in J&K but attempts are being made by inimical elements to create a hurdle. I have come here to assure you that nobody will be able to create a hurdle and disrupt peace and development," Shah, who arrived at the well-attended rally amid thunderous applause and sloganeering by people, said.

In an apparent reference to the killing of 11 civilians by militants in targeted attacks across Kashmir this month, he said some people are raising questions about the prevailing security situation in the UT but "I want to answer them with facts and figures".

"Between 2004 and 2014, a total of 2,081 civilians were killed with average deaths of 239 annually. From 2014 till September this year, 239 civilians unfortunately lost their lives which accounted 30 deaths per year. The figures are down but we are not satisfied," the home minister said, adding We want to build such an atmosphere that not a single person loses his life and the terrorism is wiped out."