Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, Aug 25: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh today said that nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in Jammu.
Addressing a press conference, he said that the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) leaders were arrested for breach of peace. He added that the detained leaders can only be released only after getting assurance that they would not disturb the peaceful atmosphere again.
The ADGP briefed the media about the concerns related to Toll Plaza. He highlighted the proactive approach of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who engaged with the Government of India to address grievances. As a result of these efforts, a team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to visit the affected areas within the next two days.