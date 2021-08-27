NOK of killed, disabled army personnel granted Rs 7.35 lakhs as ex-gratia relief

As per an order issued by the Principal Secretary Home ShaleenKabra IAS the ex-gratia relief was sanctioned to the NOK of one killed and four permanently or partially disabled army personnel while in action.

As per the order, ZubadaBano, the wife of late Havildar Mohammed SaleemAkhoon No 12974260A, 162 Infantry Battalion (TA) JAK LI, would get Rs 5 lakhs.

Among the army personnel permanently disabled, Major Gaurav Verma of 21 RR, Major Pathak Saket of 44 RR and Sepoy/Driver ChikhaleAtulDattu of 2 RR would be granted Rs 75,000 each as ex-gratia relief.

Partially disabled Sepoy Raj Kumar Gurjar of 44 RR would be given Rs 10,000 relief.

Sanction for relief, however, would be subject to certain conditions. Specifying the conditions, the Home department stated that the Commanding Officer of the local unit or formation should verify full particulars viz., Name, parentage, residential Address, Bank details etc. of the NOK or beneficiaries at the time of disbursement of ex-gratia amount at the sanctioned rates.

“Payments to the NoK or beneficiaries shall be made through the Commanding Officer of the local unit or formation who shall obtain the acknowledgement receipts from the NOK or beneficiaries and submit the same along with all the necessary documents or details to the Home Department, J&K for its onward submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for reimbursement of the funds well in time,” the order read.

The amount would be drawn by the FA/CAO Home Department J&K for making payment to the concerned competent authorities of the Defence services enabling them to disburse the same among the NOK or beneficiaries of the deceased or disabled defence personnel by debit to major head 2055 Police, sub head 0957 internal security, the Detail Head 032-Relief and Rehabilitation during the financial year 2021-22.