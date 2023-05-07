Non-local mafia system flourishing in Jammu: Syed Altaf Bukhari

The peace that was maintained in the 90s is being breached under the present administration which according to him is not willing to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for various reasons which suits them.

“If elections can be held in other states of the country, why assembly elections cannot be held in J&K? It appears BJP does not want elections because it fears defeat if polls are held. It does not mean that they should compel people to suffer without an elected Govt. The LG administration’s prestigious project Smart City has turned Jammu City roads to look like they are in Afghanistan,” he said.

He further stated that “this government has failed to hold fair selection process for the unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir. “There is neither development nor any kind of employment for the unemployed youth. Our future generation, aspiring for various Govt jobs, is holding protests for the last several months against the recruitment scams and demanding employment for them. However, there is no positive response from the LG administration,” he said.