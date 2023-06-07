None being denied to vote; ECI to announce polls soon: Chugh

Jammu, June 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and in-charge J&K Affairs Tarun Chugh Wednesday stated that none was denying J&K citizens their right to vote and the Election Commission of India (ECI), engaged in its constitutional responsibility, would announce polls soon.
He was reacting to the comment of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who had accused “those in power” of “denying the citizens of J&K their fundamental right to vote.”
“Who is snatching (their) right to vote? Who used to be behind the poll boycott (calls) in Jammu and Kashmir? Who would use the “politics of poll boycott” to attain power here? Who promoted separatists' politics here? Omar Abdullahji will have to understand that there is democracy in India and the faith of people of J&K in democracy has increased (in the past few years),” Chugh, while speaking to the media, hit out at Omar.
“J&K people had lost faith in the democratic exercise due to the politics pursued by Abdullah, Mufti, Gandhi and Nehru families, which had stifled democracy here. It is your “Rajshahi” (autocratic) belief that severely damaged democracy in J&K. You people have always opposed democratic practices,” Chugh said, reacting sharply to the party's political detractors in J&K for accusing the BJP of “willfully delaying assembly elections as it was scared of its defeat.”
Chugh said that after the abrogation of Article 370, DDC, BDC and Panchayat polls were conducted and thousands of public representatives were elected.
“280 DDC members were elected. Even now, the Election Commission is engaged in its constitutional responsibility and it will soon announce polls (schedule) also. But now your politics of separatism will have no takers in J&K, which is marching forward following the agenda of “Vikas Aur Vishwas” (development and faith in democracy) being pursued by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.