None being denied to vote; ECI to announce polls soon: Chugh

He was reacting to the comment of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who had accused “those in power” of “denying the citizens of J&K their fundamental right to vote.”

“Who is snatching (their) right to vote? Who used to be behind the poll boycott (calls) in Jammu and Kashmir? Who would use the “politics of poll boycott” to attain power here? Who promoted separatists' politics here? Omar Abdullahji will have to understand that there is democracy in India and the faith of people of J&K in democracy has increased (in the past few years),” Chugh, while speaking to the media, hit out at Omar.