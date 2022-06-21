Northern Army Commander leads 1.75 lakh troops, families to perform yoga in J-K, Ladakh

The Army commander performed various yoga asanas at the forward areas of eastern Ladakh at a height beyond 15,000 feet on the International Day of Yoga, a defence spokesman said.

Lt General Dwivedi is on a four-day visit to Ladakh.

A large number of soldiers under the operational control of northern command and their families performed yoga with great enthusiasm throughout the command areas in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the campaign on yoga was spread over last 60 days throughout the Northern Command from 'Indus to Ganges', they said.

"Over 1,75,000 soldiers and 75,000 families participated in the yoga classes with great enthusiasm throughout the northern command," the defence spokesman said.