Northern Command bids farewell to GOC-in-C Lt Gen Joshi

He said that in Operation Vijay under Lt Gen Joshi’s command, the unit was awarded with a total of 37 gallantry awards including two ParamVir Chakra, eight Vir Chakra, and 14 Sena Medals.

“The unit has also been awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Unit citation and the 'Bravest of Brave' award. The General Officer himself was awarded the Vir Chakra during his command of 13 JAK RIF in the operations. The General Officer has commanded an Infantry Brigade in Tangtse, Infantry Division in Karu, and Corps in Leh. He has also served as Director General Infantry and was instrumental in catalysing the modernization drive of the Infantry. He was the Chief of Staff, Northern Command before taking over the reins of Northern Command as Army Commander,” the PRO said. "The General Officer has had tenures as Instructor at Infantry School, Mhow and varied staff exposure, including staff appointment at Military Operations Directorate and as DefenceAttache to Beijing (China). He has also served as Military Observer in the United Nations, Angola."