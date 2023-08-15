Northern Command celebrates 77th Independence Day
Udhampur, Aug 15: The Northern Command at Udhampur marked the 77th Independence Day with an exuberant display of patriotism and enthusiasm.
The event, which witnessed the participation of Army personnel, Veer Naris, veterans, NCC cadets, and school children, was a resounding tribute to the spirit of freedom and sacrifice.
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C of the Northern Command, led the commemoration by laying a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial in honor of the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. This poignant gesture paid homage to the bravery and dedication of those who laid down their lives for the motherland.
A pivotal moment during the celebration was the inauguration of the “Param Yodha Sthal” by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi. The event saw the unfurling of the National Flag on a towering mast, alongside the unveiling of twelve busts of Param Vir Chakra awardees who had valiantly served in the Northern Theatre. These statues stand as enduring symbols of respect and inspiration, reminding all citizens of the dedication and determination required to serve the nation and contribute to its growth.
In line with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” (Every Home a Flag) and “Meri Maati Mera Desh” (My Soil, My Country) initiatives, a tree plantation drive was conducted as a poignant tribute to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. The participants, driven by fervor and zeal, actively took part in the plantation drive, underscoring their commitment to upholding the legacy of those who fought for India's independence.
The celebration reached its crescendo with a collective chant of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” echoing the attendees' profound pride and adoration for the nation.
The Northern Command's Independence Day celebration exemplified the unwavering commitment of the armed forces and the citizens to honor the sacrifices of the past while striving towards a prosperous and united future.