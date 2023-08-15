Northern Command celebrates 77th Independence Day

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C of the Northern Command, led the commemoration by laying a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial in honor of the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. This poignant gesture paid homage to the bravery and dedication of those who laid down their lives for the motherland.

A pivotal moment during the celebration was the inauguration of the “Param Yodha Sthal” by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi. The event saw the unfurling of the National Flag on a towering mast, alongside the unveiling of twelve busts of Param Vir Chakra awardees who had valiantly served in the Northern Theatre. These statues stand as enduring symbols of respect and inspiration, reminding all citizens of the dedication and determination required to serve the nation and contribute to its growth.