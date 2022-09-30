Northern Command conducts ‘Photography, videography cadre’

Jammu, Sep 30: Northern Command conducted a “photography and videography cadre” at Udhampur from September 12 to 30, 2022 in which selected individuals from its (Northern Command) formations participated.
PRO Defence in an official statement said, “This photography and videography cadre was conducted to train Indian army soldiers to improve their skills so as to project the beauty, the symbols that glorified J&K, the humility of its people, art, culture and the developments in the region.”
The cadre was conducted in collaboration with Press Club Jammu and Public Relation Units of the Ministry of Defence in Jammu and Udhampur.
"The selected students shall be further trained under the technological guidance of Central University, Jammu. Maj Gen SS Patil, GOC 71 Sub Area, the chief guest at the closing ceremony, awarded the students with certificates and prizes at Dhruva auditorium in Udhampur,” PRO Defence said.