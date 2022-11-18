Northern Command holds road conference

Udhampur, Nov 18: Northern Command Annual Road Conference 2022-23 was held at Command headquarters in Udhampur on Friday. “All major agencies including Combat Engineers, BRO, NHAI, NHIDCL, civil administration along with General Staff came together to discuss, review and plan future road infrastructure in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh,” a defence spokesperson said in an official statement.
The conference was chaired by Chief of Staff, headquarter Northern Command and was attended by Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Srinagar, Chief Conservator Forest J&K, Development Commissioner Works PWD (R&D) J&K, Superintending Engineer PMGSOI Leh, Chief Engineer of all BRO projects in UTs of J&K, Ladakh and senior military officials of Headquarter Northern Command.