Northern Command organises awareness workshop on ‘Mission Millets’

Udhampur, Apr 30: Northern Command Sunday conducted a workshop on 'Mission Millets' in collaboration with Jammu University at Udhampur Military Station to raise awareness amongst all ranks and families highlighting benefits of including millets in diet.
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command presided over the function, attended by various senior officers and all ranks and their families.
Guest speakers gave vital information about its historical perspective in Indian context with due emphasis on millet as a sustainable solution in diet and nutritional power of millets.
“Millets are not just a nutritious and eco-friendly grain, but also a reminder of rich agricultural heritage of India. To harness the untapped potential of millets for food security, nutrition and sustainable agriculture, the year 2023 has been declared as ‘International Year of Millets’,” it was informed.
Food items from millets were prepared by families and unit chefs stationed at Udhampur which was appreciated by one and all. The lecture series on 'Mission Millet' was well received and left the gathering motivated to make healthier and sustainable food choices and include millets as a part of their daily diets for a happier and greener India.
“Northern Command is also planning various other events as part of ‘Mission Millet’ campaign to include essay, quiz, slogan competition at school level and cooking competition at unit level. A mega Station Millet Festival is also being planned in near future as a culmination of these awareness initiatives,” an official statement said.