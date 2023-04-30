Northern Command organises awareness workshop on ‘Mission Millets’

“Millets are not just a nutritious and eco-friendly grain, but also a reminder of rich agricultural heritage of India. To harness the untapped potential of millets for food security, nutrition and sustainable agriculture, the year 2023 has been declared as ‘International Year of Millets’,” it was informed.

Food items from millets were prepared by families and unit chefs stationed at Udhampur which was appreciated by one and all. The lecture series on 'Mission Millet' was well received and left the gathering motivated to make healthier and sustainable food choices and include millets as a part of their daily diets for a happier and greener India.