Northern Command organises strategic conclave to prepare military commanders for future warfare

As per a Srinagar based Defence spokesman, domain experts from defence, strategic and nation studies shared their insights on the salient aspects of ‘Gray Zone Warfare’ and its manifestations which have a direct bearing and connection to myriad levels of warfare.

The eminent speakers who participated in the event included three former Army Commander, Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, (Retired), Lieutenant General DS Hooda, (Retired), Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (Retired)], three former Corps Commanders - Lieutenant General SA Hasnain, (Retired), Lieutenant General SL Narsimhan, (Retired), Lieutenant General (Retired) and esteemed writers and senior specialists, Nitin Gokhale, Jaydev Ranade, Claude Arpi and Vijay Gokhale (Ex Foreign Secy) and senior serving military officers.

While the recently concluded ‘North Tech Symposium’ was aimed at integrating niche technology into the Armed Forces under the ‘Raksha Atmanirbharta’ dominion, the Strategic Conclave strived to reinforce the strategic thinking culture and develop understanding on joint ‘Response Mechanism’ in the Diplomatic, Informational, Military and Economic (DIME) spheres through these deliberations, the Defence spokesman said.

The endeavor of Northern Command remains to forge a force with the ability to address the ‘Gray Zone Conundrum’ and its relationship with various levels of war, he added. He said the Gray Zone Warfare will manifest into a range of activities that were traditionally considered beyond the scope of military actions, yet the Armed Forces have to respond with clear eye on the escalatory matrix.