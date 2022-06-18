Northern Commander reviews security situation at Dharmund

Jammu, June 18: GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the Counter Insurgency Force (Delta) at Dharmund to review the operational preparedness of the units and the security situation in the area.
The Army Commander was accompanied by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps during his visit.
Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by GOC CIF (Delta) and commanders on the ground regarding the various actions being undertaken by the CIF to ensure peace and stability in the region.
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said, “GOC-in-C Northern Command also reviewed the operational preparedness of the force for smooth conduct of the Amarnath yatra. The Army Commander interacted with the soldiers deployed for counter-terrorism operations and got feedback on operations, training, weapons, equipment, and administrative issues.”
“The Army Commander commended all ranks for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion, and high standards of professionalism. He exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter anti-national elements,” Lt Col Anand said.