Northern Commander visits mentor Col Jamwal

Jammu, Jan 24: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Monday paid a visit to his first Commanding Officer and mentor Colonel (retired) K S Jamwal at his residence in Jammu.
Army Commander was commissioned into 13 JAK RIF and the unit with two Param Vir Chakra awardees of Kargil war.
“Col K S Jamwal has been a role model to emulate, contributing immensely in the glorious military career of Gen Joshi spanning nearly four decades. The meeting was a nostalgic throwback of Gen Joshi’s association with Col K S Jamwal with both sharing and reliving the old memories,” said PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand.
He said that the meeting was a tribute by the General to his mentor who groomed him during the formative years of military career, giving a strong foundation to later grow into a war hero, an inspiring military leader and a soldier’s general. “The gesture reflects the General’s connect with his roots and attitude of gratitude towards the veterans and elders. Gen Joshi believes that first few years of unit life have been the most valuable part of his foundation as army officer and he credits Col Jamwal for grooming and shaping him for future challenges and enriching contributions,” Lt Col Anand said.