Northern Commander visits mentor Col Jamwal

Army Commander was commissioned into 13 JAK RIF and the unit with two Param Vir Chakra awardees of Kargil war.

“Col K S Jamwal has been a role model to emulate, contributing immensely in the glorious military career of Gen Joshi spanning nearly four decades. The meeting was a nostalgic throwback of Gen Joshi’s association with Col K S Jamwal with both sharing and reliving the old memories,” said PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand.