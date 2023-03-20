Not advocating for govt jobs to hardcore terrorists: Omar Abdullah

He was replying to media queries after addressing a public rally at Nagrota here.

“Is it fair for me to punish you for the crimes of your father or (for) the crimes of your son?.....The law of natural justice is not that the relatives are punished for the crimes of someone else. No jobs were given (to terrorists). Nobody is advocating that hardcore militants should be given government jobs. But it is also wrong to punish somebody just because they have the misfortune of being related to a terrorist. This is not the way to win the hearts and minds of the people. This is not something that we will ever support,” he said when asked to comment on a recent government statement about “jobs given to terrorists and their relatives” by the previous governments in J&K.

“I'm not going to get into a war of words on this. However if in lakhs of appointments, you find forty-seven (employees), then that is next to nothing,” Omar said in reply to a query about another statement about “dismissal of 47 employees for their involvement in anti-national activities.”