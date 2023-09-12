Not even an inch of land occupied by China: LG Ladakh

Jammu, Sep 11: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Dr) B D Mishra Monday said that Indian armed forces were prepared for any eventuality and India was in possession of its land (in Ladakh) “to the last inch.”
He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of North Tech Symposium 2023 at IIT Jammu campus.
Questions pertained to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement alleging that China was in occupation of a large chunk of Indian land in Ladakh.
LG Ladakh though refused to comment on Rahul’s remark yet asserted, “I will say what I have seen on the ground and the fact is that there is not even one square inch of land that the Chinese have occupied. Whatever happened in 1962 is immaterial, but today we are in possession of our land to the last inch. Our forces are ready for any eventuality.”
He said that though none could dare to come to the Indian side to occupy it but in case of any misadventure, the forces were ready to give “a bloody nose” (to those who would dare so).
He credited the “great leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi” for this high morale of forces. Brigadier (retired) Mishra said that there was a perceptible change in the scenario. Responding to a query regarding indigenous technology and weaponry, he pointed out that there was nothing indigenous when he was commissioned in the army in 1961.