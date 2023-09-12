Not even an inch of land occupied by China: LG Ladakh

LG Ladakh though refused to comment on Rahul’s remark yet asserted, “I will say what I have seen on the ground and the fact is that there is not even one square inch of land that the Chinese have occupied. Whatever happened in 1962 is immaterial, but today we are in possession of our land to the last inch. Our forces are ready for any eventuality.”

He said that though none could dare to come to the Indian side to occupy it but in case of any misadventure, the forces were ready to give “a bloody nose” (to those who would dare so).