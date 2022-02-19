‘Not peace, silence of graveyard in J&K’

“People in J&K are worried as (government) policies are making their lives miserable. The youth are suffering and are being driven towards taking arms or drugs,” Bukhari, a former minister, told reporters here.

Flanked by senior party colleagues and former ministers including Ghulam Hassan Mir, Usman Majid, and Dilawar Mir, the Apni Party president said over 10 lakh people are directly or indirectly linked to the mining sector but leases were granted to contractors from outside.