Numberdars, border dwellers meet Devender Singh Rana

Jammu, Apr 15: A deputation of the numberdars and border dwellers of Ramgarh in Samba District today called on Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana and raised the various issues of public importance.
The deputation sought redressal of the grievances of Numberdars dismissed by the respective District Magistrates, extension of the amnesty granted to domestic power consumers in 2022 to the pump sets for irrigation purposes and marginal shopkeepers, construction of residential dwellings on abadi deh in the peripheries of the bunkers raised in the wake of intermittent ceasefire violations during the recent years.