OBCs in J&K to get their rights very soon: Raina

In a dig at the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of several mainstream parties of the union territory, he said its recently released white paper has no takers and the alliance stands exposed before the public.

"The National Conference and the Congress mostly ruled J&K over the past seven decades and always used OBCs as their vote banks without caring for their rights I assure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are granting the legitimate rights to OBCs very soon," Raina said.

Addressing a rally organised by the BJP's OBC unit in front of the party headquarters here, he said the time has gone of various communities being deprived of their rights on the pretext of the special status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution.