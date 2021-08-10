Offering MES jobs in lieu of money|CB Jammu books Army deserter for fraud, impersonation

The officials in Crime Branch said that a case against Sepoy Deepak Kumar (Deserter from J&K LI 8th BN), son of Parshotam Lal, resident of NathelChack (SanjiMorh) Tehsil Hiranagar District Kathua was registered for his involvement in cheating and duping the complainant and others of their hard earned money by impersonating Neeraj Kumar, who was working as clerk in the unit where the complainant had served earlier.

“The suspect (Sepoy) approached the complainant through the face book ID of NeerajKumarand lured him on the pretext of arranging jobs in respect of his relatives and acquaintances in different trades in MES against monetary consideration,” the CB officials said.

They said that they received a written complaint from Jasbir Singh, son of Ajit Singh, resident of Krishna Nagar Kartholi, Tehsil Bari-Brahmana in District Samba, alleging that he retired from Army and about 2 months back he received a message on his Facebook account from the Facebook ID of one Neeraj Kumar, who was working as clerk in the unit where he had served and asked him for his mobile number.

Believing him as Neeraj Kumar he gave him his number and both started talking, the Crime Branch official said quoting complaint reads.

The suspect told him that “He was posted in MES Udhampur and there were vacancies in MES; and if the complainant wanted any person to be recruited he would help. The complainant further alleged that the suspect told the complainant to send photographs and a mark sheet of the person on whatsapp and accordingly he sent the requisite documents.”

The accused thereafter told the complainant to deposit money in the account of MES clerk viz Deepak Kumar as fees. Accordingly, the complainant deposited the amount in the Bank Account in Punjab and Sind Bank. Thereafter, the suspect asked the complainant for more persons for the posts of Motor Pump Operator and Lady Clerk in MES and asked him to send their documents.

The complainant did so again besides depositing the required sum of money. Thereafter, the suspect kept delaying on one or the other pretext, which raised suspicion of the complainant for being defrauded and cheated. Later, he came to know that the fraudster – Deepak Kumar, who had been declared as a deserter in the Army for his criminal activities, duped him by impersonating as Neeraj Kumar, through facebook.

On receipt of the complaint a preliminary verification was initiated and after conduct of enquiry the allegations have been prima facie substantiated against the suspect, which constitute offences punishable u/s 419, 420/IPC r/w 66-B IT ACT 2000. Accordingly, a formal case is registered in P/S Crime Branch, Jammu against the suspect and others for in-depth investigation.