Office bearers nominated to first chapter of India Association of Palliative Care for J&K

Jammu, Apr 8: J&K has got the first chapter of India Association of Palliative Care with the nomination of office bearers.
The following members have been nominated as the office bearers of J&K chapter i.e., Dr Rohit Lahori as president, Dr Nusrat Jehan as general secretary, Dr Mubasher Ahmad as treasurer, Dr Rajesh Mahajan and Dr Arshi Taj as joint secretary, Dr Nazir Khan, Dr Arif and Dr Shabnum as an advisory board, and Dr Yousaf Tak and Dr Naine as executive members.
This is the first time that the Chapter of Indian Association of Palliative care for Jammu and Kashmir has been formulated with the members from both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir who have contributed immensely for the upliftment of this specialty in Jammu and Kashmir.
The chapter has been formulated for the upliftment of the palliative care services and to increase awareness regarding palliative care in the state. Main aim is to provide services at the doorsteps of the people so that they don’t have to suffer or travel for these services outside the state anymore.
The members of this chapter have been nominated by National President of India Association of Palliative care Dr Sushma Bhatnagar who is chief of the National Cancer Institute Jajjar and HOD Palliative Care AIIMS New Delhi.
Pertinently, two hospital of J&K, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu and Government Medical College Jammu have been nominated among ten hospital of North India as Research centers of ICMR in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi for hand-holding of two divisions of J&K for palliative care services.This is a three year research program and will contribute for providing these services in all district hospitals of J&K
IAPC has also confirmed to hold state conferences for the year 2024 in Kashmir division and international conference of IAPC in the year 2025 in Jammu province.
“Govt of Jammu and Kashmir is already committed to provide these services at all district hospitals of J&K ,in this context ten bedded wards have been dedicated in all district hospitals which have been inaugurated by Lt Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha on March 31, 2022 from Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu,” a statement said.
“Twenty doctors and as much nurses have been trained under CCEPC program at Govt hospital Gandhinagar Jammu form all the district hospitals of Jammu province for amplifying these services in collaboration with India Association of Palliative Care under the supervision of Head of Department (HOD) Palliative Care AIIMS New Delhi, Dr Sushma Bhatnagar. The IAPC chapter has proposed the same level of training for Kashmir province also in collaboration with the health department,” it added.
The IAPC chapter will work to train healthcare givers at district and sub district levels so that care can be provided right at the grass root level.