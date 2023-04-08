Office bearers nominated to first chapter of India Association of Palliative Care for J&K

The following members have been nominated as the office bearers of J&K chapter i.e., Dr Rohit Lahori as president, Dr Nusrat Jehan as general secretary, Dr Mubasher Ahmad as treasurer, Dr Rajesh Mahajan and Dr Arshi Taj as joint secretary, Dr Nazir Khan, Dr Arif and Dr Shabnum as an advisory board, and Dr Yousaf Tak and Dr Naine as executive members.

This is the first time that the Chapter of Indian Association of Palliative care for Jammu and Kashmir has been formulated with the members from both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir who have contributed immensely for the upliftment of this specialty in Jammu and Kashmir.