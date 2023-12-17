Officials engage with residents at Khour

Jammu, Dec 17: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a public outreach campaign to promote the government initiatives and public welfare programs of the central government today reached ward number 5 in Municipal Committee Khour.

The yatra van was welcomed by the local residents and the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the information of various schemes implemented in the town were screened on a huge LED mounted on the IEC Van.

The yatra was organised under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Anil Kumar Thakur.