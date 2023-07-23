Old Jammu City’s heritage of coexistence, brotherhood example of unshakeable unity

Jammu, July 23: Narrow streets, multifamily residential houses, jam-packed market places, and lanes represent the real soul of Old Jammu City’s heritage of coexistence, the brotherhood that is considered as an example of unshakeable unity in modern times.
Here, unity, coexistence, and brotherhood among people from different backgrounds living in congested places has become a symbol of peace and unity.
The concrete walls bring unity and closeness of houses among the people and interdependence with the sharing of food, vehicles, happiness, and grief in routine life among the old City residents.
No caste, creed, region or religion matters when one turns to Old City residential colonies and sees people sitting with old friends at tea stalls on narrow streets.
The shopkeepers at Rajinder Bazaar, Shaheedi Chowk, Kanak Mandi, Purani Mandi, Jain Bazaar, and others marketplaces are always abuzz with customers from different areas where the second-generation and third-generation shop owners continue with the tradition of their grandfathers and fathers.
The festivals of Diwali, Eid, and Christmas bring closeness in these streets. People exchange sweets, and homemade dishes unlike other areas.
Rajeev Sharma, resident of Purani Mandi, said: “We are witness to the unity. When we take out the Ram Navami procession that passes through various routes. The people of Talab Khatikan distribute sweets, and sweet water among the people. Similarly, our people distribute sweet water, and other eatables among the people during the Muharam procession at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu.”
Sharma said that the traditions of unity will continue in Jammu City.
Pardeep Sharma, a resident of Panjtirthi told Greater Kashmir that “Old Jammu City is a network of streets where people live with each other in narrow streets and lanes. The closeness of structures and congested lanes have brought the people of different faiths together that can only be witnessed in Jammu’s Old City, not outside.”
“I think that language binds people with each other. Most people speak Dogri language, share common cultural values, and help each other and it has become an identity of Jammu,” he said.
Recalling how his grandfather’s friend and his family still enjoy good relations, Pardeep Sharma said that: “My grandfather namely late Shiv Shankar Sharma ji was working in Government Ranbir Printing Press with his friend Ali Mohammed, resident of Ustad Mohalla, Jammu. Although both friends are no more, our relations continue even today. We attend marriage ceremonies, enjoy festivals, and other functions with each other.”