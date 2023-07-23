Old Jammu City’s heritage of coexistence, brotherhood example of unshakeable unity

Pardeep Sharma, a resident of Panjtirthi told Greater Kashmir that “Old Jammu City is a network of streets where people live with each other in narrow streets and lanes. The closeness of structures and congested lanes have brought the people of different faiths together that can only be witnessed in Jammu’s Old City, not outside.”

“I think that language binds people with each other. Most people speak Dogri language, share common cultural values, and help each other and it has become an identity of Jammu,” he said.

Recalling how his grandfather’s friend and his family still enjoy good relations, Pardeep Sharma said that: “My grandfather namely late Shiv Shankar Sharma ji was working in Government Ranbir Printing Press with his friend Ali Mohammed, resident of Ustad Mohalla, Jammu. Although both friends are no more, our relations continue even today. We attend marriage ceremonies, enjoy festivals, and other functions with each other.”