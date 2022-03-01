On Mahashivratri, Congress prays for J&K peace

Jammu, Mar 1: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Working President Raman Bhalla Tuesday expressed hope that the occasion of Mahashivratri would usher J&K into a new era of peace, progress and development and strengthen bonds of brotherhood among the people.
A statement of JKPCC issued here said that Bhalla visited various temples of Jammu at Trikuta Nagar Nag Shiv Mandir, Kunjwani Bypass Nag Devta Temple, Gole Market Nag Temple, and Bahu Fort and paid obeisance there.
He greeted the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, which is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as Herath.
Bhalla said that this festival symbolised the values of piety, devotion, brotherhood, and harmony, which were the hallmarks of J&K’s glorious cultural ethos.
Wishing people a happy Mahashivratri and Herath, he prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K.
Bhalla said that the festival of Maha Shivratri had both religious and cultural importance as the day was celebrated by the people of all shades in J&K.