One dead, another injured as car plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, June 15: A youth was killed and another injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Kamraj-Morh at Sinthan-Top area of Kishtwar on Thursday morning.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that an Alto Car was on way to Kishtwar from Anantnag, when the driver lost control near Kamraj Morh in Sinthan Top while negotiating a curve. The vehicle fell into a gorge.