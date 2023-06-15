One dead, another injured as car plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, June 15: A youth was killed and another injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Kamraj-Morh at Sinthan-Top area of Kishtwar on Thursday morning.
SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that an Alto Car was on way to Kishtwar from Anantnag, when the driver lost control near Kamraj Morh in Sinthan Top while negotiating a curve. The vehicle fell into a gorge.
Police, army and locals immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated two persons from the ill fated vehicle. They were shifted to PHC Chatroo where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, while another one is undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Latief Ahmed Malik S/O Abdul Rashid Malik R/O Thamankot Ananatnag.
The injured has been identified as Amir Ilyas Wani, 29,S/O Mohd Ilyas Wani R/O Anantnag.Later, the injured was shifted to DH Kishtwar.