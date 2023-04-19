Man dead, brother injured after mysterious explosion in J&K's Kishtwar

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal, while confirming the incident said that a mysterious blast took place in Symbool locality of Chatroo village today.

He said initial reports suggest that the blast took place in the home of Mohammadd Abaas Naik.

“Two brothers had gone to a nearby forest area for collection of some herbs during which they found a rusted rod-like object," SSP informed, adding that they brought the same to their home and tried to fiddle with it. However, the object exploded, resulting in on spot death to one person and injuries to the other.

SSP Kishtwar further said that a case has been registered in PS Chatroo and investigation has been started to ascertain facts and nature of the blast.