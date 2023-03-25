One dead, six injured in explosion in scrap factory in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, March 25: One person died and six others were injured in an explosion in a scrap factory in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that an investigation was underway to find the nature of the explosion.
He confirmed the death of one person and injuries to six others in the incident. “We are trying to find out whether the incident happened as a consequence of the boiler explosion or there was some other explosion,” the official said.
He, however, confirmed the death of one person and identified him as Mohan Lal. He said six persons injured in the incident inside the factory namely “Subash Chandra and Sons” have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.
Quoting Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta, news agency ANI reported that the blast in a scrap factory claimed one life.