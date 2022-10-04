One each PDP, NC leader promises to join BJP if Pahari community granted ST status

Representatives of several other communities including Gujjars and Bakerwals, Sikhs, Dogra society, Yuva Rajput Sabha and Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha also met Shah, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president.



While the Pahari community is seeking a scheduled tribe status and enjoying the backing of local BJP leaders, Gujjars and Bakerwals have openly opposed any such favour to the community on the plea that they did not fit the criteria necessary for the grant of the status in accordance with the constitution.