One killed, 14 others injured in mini bus accident in Udhampur

ccideSrinagar, Oct 3: One person was killed and fourteen others injured when a mini-bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into roadside area in Udhampur district on Monday.
The bus bearing registration number JK14C-5286 hit a tree adjacent to the roadside parapet and otherwise it would have rolled down into the gorge and number of deaths might have been on the higher side as a consequence of it, news agency GNS reported.
The bus was on way from Moungri, Khor Gali towards Udhampur and met with an accident at Krimchi Morh in the district. One person died in the accident while fourteen others were injured in the accident which happened this morning. The deceased has been identified as Jamal Din of Naali Nikka Damnote Moungri Udhampur.
The injured were hospitalized by rescuers including local volunteers and police, officials said. The injured have been identified as Roshni, 17, Mamtu, 17, Neelam Kumar, 29, Palvi (1.5 years), Rekha Devi , 17, Pooja Devi, 17, Rajni Devi, 17, Varinder Kumar, 18, Thakur Dass, 74, Koshalaya Devi, 65, Narinder Singh , 25, Rohit Kumar, Shashi Thakur and Parshotama, 38, all local residents. A police officer said that a case been registered.