One time settlement for displaced PoJK, Chhamb families | J&K Govt extends timeline for central aid scheme up to Mar 31, 2024

As per an order issued by the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, the extension has been given to the scheme with the approved outlay of Rs 2000 Cr.

It is aimed to facilitate those displaced families which could not avail the benefit of the scheme within the deadline for any valid reason. The extension is, however, with the stipulation (of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs) that the scheme should not “continue beyond the sunset date of March 31, 2024.”