Ongoing works in Jib area inspected

During the inspection, the DDC Chairman and DC visited Government Degree College Neeli Nallah, where they assessed the ongoing work and asked the executing agencies to accelerate their efforts to meet project timelines. The Chairman DDC and DC stopped at Jib Garyal road, where they issued directives to conduct a joint inspection and initiate the immediate widening of the road, along with the prompt removal of any obstructions, all in the pursuit of enhancing the road's aesthetics and functionality.