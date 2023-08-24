Online services | Jammu & Kashmir clinches 2nd spot in country

The Chief Secretary stated that it is an important milestone in tune with the resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience and accessibility of services to the common man. With 913 online services, J&K has overtaken Kerala which provides 911 services online and is placed at second position in the country after Madhya Pradesh.

Under the ‘Digital J&K Programme’ that was launched in mission mode last year, the number of online services has increased exponentially from 35 services in 2021 to 913 services as on date.