Online Services | ‘Use specified digital signatures for issuing certificates from Sep 1’

Jammu, Aug 29: J&K government has asked all its administrative departments, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners and Managing Directors of various PSUs, Boards and Corporations to adopt one of three specified modes for digital signing of certificates or documents with effect from September 1, 2023.
They have also been directed to ensure necessary training and awareness of employees in this regard.
Three specified e-authentication techniques include Digital Signature Certificates (DSC); eSign and document signer mode.
Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) are a secure and legally valid method for single or bulk signing and issuing digitally signed certificates for online services while eSign service is an online electronic signature service that can facilitate an Aadhaar holder to digitally sign a document.
An Aadhaar holder can sign a document after biometric or One Time Password (OTP) thus requiring no paper-based application form or documents.
Document Signer Certificates are issued to organizational software applications for operating automatically to authenticate documents or information attributed to the organisation by using digital signatures applied on the documents or information.
Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) SanjeevVerma ordered that (one of) these e-authentication techniques should be put to use in the process in accordance with Section 3 and 3A of Chapter II of the Information Technology Act, 2000, read with its Section 5 of Chapter III, dealing with promoting use of digital technologies in government operations.
Besides, it would streamline the process of issuing digital certificates, documents and other electronic records by various departments, he stated.
“Further, the departments may contact Raman Gupta, Technical Officer, Information Technology Department (+91 94191-88330) for any technical guidance or hand holding,” Verma ordered.