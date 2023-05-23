Online urban service delivery in J&K | CS will lead high-powered steering committee to monitor implementation

Jammu, May 23: Chief Secretary-led Union Territory Level High Powered Steering Committee (UT-HPSC) will review and monitor the implementation of ‘Online Urban Service Delivery’ in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.
Besides, a UT Level Implementation Committee (UTLIC), with the Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department as its chairman, too has been put in place.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of Union Territory Level High Powered Steering Committee (UT-HPSC) and Union Territory Level Implementation Committee (UT-LIC), for streamlining and addressing inter-departmental convergence for reviewing and monitoring implementation of Online Urban Service Delivery in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, UT Level High Powered Steering Committee (UT-HPSC) will comprise Administrative Secretaries Information Technology and Finance Departments; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) as well as Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC); Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu as well as Kashmir; Director NIUA or their representative; Project Director or Manager or Lead of Project Management Unit(s); Project Director or Manager or Lead of System Integrator(s) or other invitees as per request of the Chief Secretary or Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department as its members.
Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD) will be its member as well as convenor and Nodal Officer Nation Urban Development Mission (NUDM) will be its member secretary.
As per its terms of reference, this panel will meet once every six months to provide overall guidance, provide decisions on inter-departmental coordination issues, provide or review funds and progress and provide feedback and guidance under the Nation Urban Development Mission.
The mandate of the UT Level Implementation Committee (UTLIC) will be to meet once every two months to review the progress under the mission, align various stakeholders with the mission requirements. It will also review and recommend reforms; provide guidance on legal and other requirements; assist the teams in removing bottlenecks, and finally approve the systems developed.
UTLIC-led by Administrative Secretary HUDD, will also comprise a representative each of Information Technology Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and Finance Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary); Commissioner, JMC and SMC; Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu as well as Kashmir; Chief or Executive Officers of selected ULBs (as per nomination by the Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Director NIUA or their representative; Project Director or Manager or Lead of Project Management Units; Project Director or Manager or Lead of System Integrators and other invitees as per request of the Chief Secretary or Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department as its members.
Nodal Officer (NUDM) will be its member secretary.
As per the order, these committees will be serviced by the Housing and Urban Development Department and the Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department will be the Nodal Officer for National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM).