Online urban service delivery in J&K | CS will lead high-powered steering committee to monitor implementation

UTLIC-led by Administrative Secretary HUDD, will also comprise a representative each of Information Technology Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and Finance Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary); Commissioner, JMC and SMC; Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu as well as Kashmir; Chief or Executive Officers of selected ULBs (as per nomination by the Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Director NIUA or their representative; Project Director or Manager or Lead of Project Management Units; Project Director or Manager or Lead of System Integrators and other invitees as per request of the Chief Secretary or Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department as its members.

Nodal Officer (NUDM) will be its member secretary.

As per the order, these committees will be serviced by the Housing and Urban Development Department and the Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department will be the Nodal Officer for National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM).