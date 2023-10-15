Only Azad has solution to problems of J&K: Saroori

Budgam, Oct 15: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Vice chairman G M Saroori on Sunday said that only Ghulam Nabi Azad, chairman of his party has a solution to the problems of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that his party is aiming for equitable and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir. According to a press release, Saroori was addressing party workers at Harkmula, Budgam. He said that only Ghulam Nabi Azad can bring positive change in the UT where everyone has an opportunity to grow and prosper.
“J&K needs to be developed. We need infrastructural growth, sustainable economy and enough job opportunities for our youth,” said Saroori. He said such things are only possible when “you have a visionary leadership who conceive and execute things in a proper and fastest manner.” “ Only Azad can do. So people need to ensure DPAP is provided full majority to come to power in upcoming elections whenever they take place,” he said.
Saroori said that in the present times, the people of both Jammu and Kashmir regions face huge difficulties economically and his party assures them that if they are elected to power, all miseries shall be removed . He also urged government to ensure the proper electricity to consumers in Kashmir since prolonged power cuts have made their lives difficult with the onset of winter. General Secretary KP Shafiq Shabnum advised the party functionaries to coordinate at grassroots. While speaking on the occasion Peer Bilal President Central Kashmir Zone said, "The Democratic Progressive Azad Party remains dedicated to its mission of promoting democracy, inclusivity, and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. We are confident that the outcomes of this meeting will contribute significantly to strengthening our party's roots in Budgam and throughout the region" Provincial Vice President (VP) Kashmir Haaji Musadiq Hussian while speaking on the occasion emphasized upon the workers of Budgam to strengthen the party at the grassroots. Senior DPAP leaders from Budgam Javid Iqbal, Firdous Nabi, GN Parwana, Er Nazir Ahmad Itoo, Bilal Ahmad Khan, Mushtaq Lodhi, Master Mohammad Shafi Shama, Latief Raina, Mushtaq Sogami also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the demands of Budgam district.