Only Azad has solution to problems of J&K: Saroori

He said that his party is aiming for equitable and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir. According to a press release, Saroori was addressing party workers at Harkmula, Budgam. He said that only Ghulam Nabi Azad can bring positive change in the UT where everyone has an opportunity to grow and prosper.

“J&K needs to be developed. We need infrastructural growth, sustainable economy and enough job opportunities for our youth,” said Saroori. He said such things are only possible when “you have a visionary leadership who conceive and execute things in a proper and fastest manner.” “ Only Azad can do. So people need to ensure DPAP is provided full majority to come to power in upcoming elections whenever they take place,” he said.