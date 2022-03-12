Only BJP can meet challenges to J&K: Devender Rana

Jammu, Mar 12:BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Saturday said that BJP was the only party to serve the people, meet the challenges faced in J&K and make it a part of the country’s growth story.
A statement of BJP issued here said that during meetings with BJP workers at Surinsar, Rana lauded the efforts of Prime Minister NarendraModi for laying the strong foundations of a new India with a promise and hope for inclusive development to all segments of the population.
“This is certainly achievable given the commitment of the people in general and the BJP workers in particular, who are carrying forward the mission of ‘SabkaSaath, SabkaVishwas, SabkaVikas’ with sincerity of purpose,” he said.
Rana expressed hope that the rank and file of the BJP would shoulder their onerous responsibilities in meeting the challenges faced to the country, especially in J&K, which had undergone the most difficult phase for the past three decades.
“The people in this part of the country have many expectations with the BJP, which they genuinely feel alone can fulfill, given the grit, determination and resolve of the leadership,” he said.
Rana said that the Jammu region in particular had been craving for a level playing field and equal opportunities in development, jobs and other spheres of activity.
“Jammu doesn’t want to be developed at the cost of other regions or sub-regions but it aspires for every section of the society in Jammu and Kashmir getting fair deal, without any discrimination or appeasement,” he said.
Rana said that the inclusive Jammu stands testimony to its glorious ethos of inclusiveness, as it opened up its arms for all the people, irrespective of region or religion, during most testing times in early nineties and even later.
“The assimilative spirit of Jammu instilled a sense of confidence and security to the people in distress. This makes every Jammuite proud,” he said.