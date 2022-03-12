Only BJP can meet challenges to J&K: Devender Rana

A statement of BJP issued here said that during meetings with BJP workers at Surinsar, Rana lauded the efforts of Prime Minister NarendraModi for laying the strong foundations of a new India with a promise and hope for inclusive development to all segments of the population.

“This is certainly achievable given the commitment of the people in general and the BJP workers in particular, who are carrying forward the mission of ‘SabkaSaath, SabkaVishwas, SabkaVikas’ with sincerity of purpose,” he said.