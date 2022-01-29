‘OPD services at AIIMS Jammu to start immediately’

DrJitendra announced that AIIMS Jammu would function in close collaboration with CSIR-IIIM Jammu. A MoU was signed in the presence of the Minister, between Director AIIMS Jammu Dr Shakti Gupta and Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu Dr D Srinivasa Reddy, on behalf of the two institutions.

Speaking on the occasion DrJitendra said, “It is an irony that CSIR-IIIM Jammu and Government Medical College Jammu existed in the close vicinity of just about 4 kilometres from each other and even though both the institutions were dedicated to medical research, there was hardly any collaboration between the two in the past.” He said that every effort would be made to bring in closer integration of IIIM with GMC and also between IIIM Jammu and AIIMS Jammu, both of which happened to be the central government institutions.