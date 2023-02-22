Operation of 38 retail drug sale establishments suspended

According to an official press release, as the Department “Pursuant to directives issued during the meetings of NOCORD, a special drive was carried out in Jammu Province wherein surprise inspections of Drug Sale Establishments were carried out under the supervision of Concerned Empowered Authorities. The drive was targeted to ensure that the drugs consisting of habit forming ingredients are strictly sold to the needy patients as per mandate of law and pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.”

During the drive, Operations of Thirty Eight Retail Sale Establishments ( Seven each in Jammu, Kathua & Samba Districts, Four each in Udhampur & Poonch Districts , One in Reasi, Three in Ramban, Two In Rajouri were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot. The reasons for suspension ranged from Non maintenance of Sales records, Impersonation, Improper storage conditions etc. The Licenses were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within a stipulated period of time.