Operation of 38 retail drug sale establishments suspended

Jammu, Feb 22: In a Province wide massive checking drive, the Drugs and Food Control Organisation has suspended operation of 38 retail drug sale establishments in Jammu Division for different violations.
According to an official press release, as the Department “Pursuant to directives issued during the meetings of NOCORD, a special drive was carried out in Jammu Province wherein surprise inspections of Drug Sale Establishments were carried out under the supervision of Concerned Empowered Authorities. The drive was targeted to ensure that the drugs consisting of habit forming ingredients are strictly sold to the needy patients as per mandate of law and pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.”
During the drive, Operations of Thirty Eight Retail Sale Establishments ( Seven each in Jammu, Kathua & Samba Districts, Four each in Udhampur & Poonch Districts , One in Reasi, Three in Ramban, Two In Rajouri were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot. The reasons for suspension ranged from Non maintenance of Sales records, Impersonation, Improper storage conditions etc. The Licenses were warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not removed within a stipulated period of time.
Statutory Drug samples of more than fifty formulations viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroids, NSAIDs etc were lifted randomly for determination of strength and purity. These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories located within the State for framing of legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters and to ensure that quality medicines are being sold to the end users. Moreover, the Stocks of Drugs worth Rs 22791 that were found to be contravening the provisions of the FD&C Act have also been confiscated from the supply chain by the Regulatory Officers of the organization under section 23 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.
The members of trade fraternity were impressed upon to install CCTV Cameras & switch over to computerized system of billing for maintenance of sales records of Drugs falling under Schedule H and H1 strictly as per mandated legal provisions.