Operations of 12 medical stores suspended for violating norms in Jammu division

Jammu, Aug 16: A special drive was carried out in Jammu Province on Wednesday to conduct surprise inspections of drug sale establishments under the supervision of concerned authorities.

Officials said that operations of twelve retail sale establishments (four in Jammu, three in Samba District, two in Poonch District , one each in Kathua & Ramban) were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot. The reasons for suspension ranged from non maintenance of sales records, impersonation, improper storage conditions etc.

They said that the drive was targeted to ensure that the drugs consisting of habit forming ingredients are strictly sold to the needy patients as per mandate of law and pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.