Jammu

Operations of 12 medical stores suspended for violating norms in Jammu division

Stocks of drugs worth Rs 3,86,100 that were found to be contravening the provisions of the D&C Act have also been confiscated
Representative pic
Representative picPixabay

Jammu, Aug 16: A special drive was carried out in Jammu Province on Wednesday to conduct surprise inspections of drug sale establishments under the supervision of concerned authorities.  

Officials said that operations of twelve retail sale establishments (four in Jammu, three  in  Samba District, two  in Poonch District , one each in Kathua &  Ramban) were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot.   The reasons for suspension ranged from non maintenance of sales records, impersonation, improper storage conditions etc.

They said that the drive was targeted to ensure that  the  drugs consisting of habit forming ingredients  are strictly sold to the needy patients as per  mandate of law  and pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.     

Statutory Drug samples of nearly two hundred formulations of various categories were lifted randomly for determination of strength and purity. These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories locate within the U.T of J&K  for framing of  legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters and to ensure that quality medicines are being sold to the end users.

Moreover, stocks of  drugs worth Rs 3,86,100 that were found to be contravening the provisions of the D&C Act  have also been confiscated from the supply chain  by the Regulatory Officers  of the organization  under section 23  of the  Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

During the said drive, the stocks of drugs worth Rs 27,465 was seized on Form – 16  from an unlicensed shop being run at Lower Kud  the custody /permission of which was obtained from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Udhampur. Investigation in the matter has been initiated and Notice under section 18 ( a) served upon the accused  for further legal action in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Licensing Authority cancelled the license of a wholesale firm at Rajouri that was found indulging in unethical trade practices.

Medical stores

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com