Opposition can’t derail J&K’s tryst with peace, normalcy: Rana

In an informal interaction with the media persons, Devender Rana described the meet as yet another non-event of all those who have developed vested interest over the decades in boiling Kashmir to bake their political loaves and sustain their enterprise. Peace and normalcy across Jammu and Kashmir is a sort of threat for their political existence and thus they smell rat in all that is being done for overall good of the UT, he maintained.

“Politically matured people understand the gimmicks of the self seeking political actors, who can go to any extent for remaining relevant to politics”, he said, adding that their negative and obstructive political campaigns will not deviate the efforts of heralding complete normalcy to which the BJP is committed. He referred to the fast changing scenario in the Valley, saying last year witnessed record tourist footfall that was incomprehensible years ago when Kashmir was pushed to a dark alley of bandhs and stone pelting. Such a scenario had become a new normal. That situation has now totally changed with economic activity gaining momentum, development getting impetus and the people’s participation in governance becoming predominantly discernible, he added.