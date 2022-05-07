Opposition parties reject delimitation report

Jammu, May 7: Opposition parties’ United Morcha, comprising Congress, National Conference, CPI-M CPI besides several social organizations on Saturday rejected the delimitation report, terming it as “highly objectionable, biased and politically motivated, prepared at the behest of ruling BJP.”
Leaders of different political parties, including Congress, National Conference, CPI(M), CPI, IDP and others in a joint statement criticised the Commission’s final report (order), which they alleged, “was a replica of its (Commission’s) earlier controversial and objectionable draft proposals.” They alleged that the report is highly partisan, motivated and against all basic norms of delimitation like contiguity, connectivity, population, physical features and public convenience etc.