Opposition parties, social organisations condemn targeted killings

Jammu, Apr 16: Different political parties and social organisations on Saturday condemned the repeated incidents of targeted killings of innocent people in Kashmir valley terming it as a “dangerous phenomenon.” They urged the central government and the UT administration to check such attacks on innocent civilians including minorities, at all costs.
They also sought fair delimitation, early assembly elections and restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
In a joint statement after threadbare discussion over the overall socio-political and the security situation emerging in Jammu and Kashmir, the senior leaders representing different political parties and social organisations expressed grave concern over the increased targetted attacks in the recent past. They alleged that the government “utterly failed to arrest the situation leading to the atmosphere of fear amongst innocent people including PRIs, minorities and non-locals in the valley.”
The meeting was jointly convened under the aegis of All Parties United Morcha (APUM) and chaired by former minister and Dogra Sadar Sabha president Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak. It was attended by the leaders of different political and social organizations including Sheikh Abdul Rehman (eX-MP), National Conference represented Rattan Lal Gupta (provincial president), Congress represented by Ravinder Sharma (chief spokesperson), IDP leader Narinder Khajuria, ID Khajuria (convenor- APUM), CPI-M leader Comrade Hari Singh, PPI leader Comrade Pritam Singh, Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee leader Comrade Sukhdev Singh, United Peace Alliance leader Shahid Saleem Mir, Labana Biradari leader Nirmal Singh.
Expressing deep sympathies with families of those killed and injured, including the members of the security forces laying their lives and fighting bravely in the difficult situation, the participants demanded fool proof security measures for the vulnerable sections. They alleged that an atmosphere of fear amongst the common people, especially the minorities and outsiders was being created with nefarious designs.
They also expressed grave concern over attempts to create wedge among communities and disturb religious brotherhood and harmony by various provocative means. Demanding immediate action against culprits, the participants appealed to the people to rise against such communal and mischievous forces and not to allow peace and harmony to be disturbed at any cost.