Opposition parties, social organisations condemn targeted killings

They also sought fair delimitation, early assembly elections and restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement after threadbare discussion over the overall socio-political and the security situation emerging in Jammu and Kashmir, the senior leaders representing different political parties and social organisations expressed grave concern over the increased targetted attacks in the recent past. They alleged that the government “utterly failed to arrest the situation leading to the atmosphere of fear amongst innocent people including PRIs, minorities and non-locals in the valley.”