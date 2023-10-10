Opposition parties stage protest dharna

Jammu, Oct 10: Major opposition political parties and social organizations Tuesday held a joint sit-in dharna at Maharaja Hari Singh Park along Tawi banks in Jammu.
A large number of senior leaders and activists of Congress, National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI-M, J&K Panthers Party, IDP besides others participated in dharna. However, the event was missed by its prospective major crowd-pullers i.e., NC president and former Chief Minister DrFarooq Abdullah and PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
As per the members of All-Parties Coordination Committee, Farooq could not participate as he was unwell, similarly Mehbooba’s absence was on account of her mother’s ill-health.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president VikarRasool, working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, T S Tony; CPI-M leader and ex MLA M Y Tarigami; Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah; senior NC leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra joined by his party colleagues Rattan Lal Gupta (provincial president), BabuRampaul and senior PDP leaders Abdul Hamid Chowdhary, FirdousTak were among the prominent leaders who led the protest dharna, which began at 11 am and, lasted around four hours.
While addressing the gathering, the leaders said that the basic objective behind dharna is to seek restoration of democracy in J&K besides highlighting other burning issues confronting the general public.
“We want revocation of orders related to Property Tax, smart meters; employment to unemployed youth; regularisation of all daily wagers in all departments; enhancement in pay allowance of ASHA workers and safeguards of land and employment in favour of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir,” they added.
Decision to hold “peaceful protest on October 10 against suspension of constitution and assault on (fundamental) rights in J&K” was taken during all parties meeting, chaired by DrFarooq Abdullah in Jammu on October 3.
“People here are frustrated with draconian policies being followed by the present dispensation and hence want early elections. But BJP due to fear of losing elections is deferring it. People through the LAHDC Kargil election results have expressed their desire and also a clear message for the BJP and its government, both at Centre and in J&K. The government will have to listen to their voice,” said Congress leaders VikarRasool and Raman Bhalla.
Tarigami accused the present dispensation of making false promises to people and depriving them of their constitutional rights. FirdousTak said that the protest was aimed at safeguarding people’s constitutional rights and keeping alive the “idea of India.”
NC leaders said that BJP was using the façade of Election Commission as it was scared to face defeat.