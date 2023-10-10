Opposition parties stage protest dharna

“People here are frustrated with draconian policies being followed by the present dispensation and hence want early elections. But BJP due to fear of losing elections is deferring it. People through the LAHDC Kargil election results have expressed their desire and also a clear message for the BJP and its government, both at Centre and in J&K. The government will have to listen to their voice,” said Congress leaders VikarRasool and Raman Bhalla.

Tarigami accused the present dispensation of making false promises to people and depriving them of their constitutional rights. FirdousTak said that the protest was aimed at safeguarding people’s constitutional rights and keeping alive the “idea of India.”

NC leaders said that BJP was using the façade of Election Commission as it was scared to face defeat.