Our agenda is serving people with honesty: Azad

According to a press release, he was addressing a party meeting in Jammu. Azad asked his party workers to increase their footprints at booth level to expand the party cadre. He Azad said that it is the duty of all workers to hold booth level meetings in their respective areas and ensure maximum people are joining the party and understanding the party agenda. “All my workers shall hold the public meetings and reach out to people in their respective areas,”he said while over 50 workers from Congress joined the party in his presence. He said the joining on day to day basis is reflecting that people have not only understood “our agenda but endorse it.” “This endorsement in a long run will help us to serve the people in better way. Our agenda is serving people with honesty and integrity,” he said.