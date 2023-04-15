Our commitment is to end woes of public: BJP

According to a press note this was stated by them while listening to the public grievances at BJP office in Jammu. Jugal Kishore Sharma MP (Lok Sabha, Jammu Poonch), former Minister Priya Sethi, former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina listened to the grievances of the public in a public grievances camp organized daily at party headquarter.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that every BJP activist works with a commitment to end the woes faced by the public. “For this, BJP remains in constant touch with the common masses through various activities, and through the medium of these grievance camps, BJP leaders are able to listen to the issues of the public,”he said.