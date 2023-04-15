Our commitment is to end woes of public: BJP

Jammu, Apr 15 : Senior BJP leaders today said that their party’s commitment is to end woes faced by public.
According to a press note this was stated by them while listening to the public grievances at BJP office in Jammu. Jugal Kishore Sharma MP (Lok Sabha, Jammu Poonch), former Minister Priya Sethi, former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina listened to the grievances of the public in a public grievances camp organized daily at party headquarter.
Jugal Kishore Sharma said that every BJP activist works with a commitment to end the woes faced by the public. “For this, BJP remains in constant touch with the common masses through various activities, and through the medium of these grievance camps, BJP leaders are able to listen to the issues of the public,”he said.
Priya Sethi said that the BJP leaders try to give solutions to the maximum issues presented on the spot. “For the remaining issues, necessary letters to the appropriate departments are issued with the telephonic conversation with the department officials,”she said.
Balwant Mankotia stressed the need to sort out the issues faced by the masses on a routine basis. He stressed they have tried sincerely to provide the best possible solutions presented by the masses.
Girdhari Lal Raina said that people reach the party office with a very positive mindset that their issues would be resolved soon.
During the camp, individuals and deputations of people from various areas of Jammu and Kashmir reached the Trikuta Nagar office to meet senior BJP leaders with their grievances.