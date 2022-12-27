Our leaders not provided security : AAP

Jammu, Dec 27: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held administration responsible for exposing its leaders to risk by not providing security cover even after multiple requests made for this purpose.
Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson and chairman of media coordination committee, Dr Nawab Nasir said that Aam Aadmi Party is now a national party having its government in two states and it also got healthy vote percentage in Gujarat state assembly elections.
He said, “ AAP is a leading political party in Jammu and Kashmir also and is the only political party which takes on BJP for its failure and every leader of party exposes anti people policies of BJP.” Dr Nawab further said that AAP cadre is present in every district, block and village of Jammu and Kashmir and joining of common masses of Jammu and Kashmir in party is going on at large scale due to which party cadre is growing with each passing day.