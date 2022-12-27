Our leaders not provided security : AAP

He said, “ AAP is a leading political party in Jammu and Kashmir also and is the only political party which takes on BJP for its failure and every leader of party exposes anti people policies of BJP.” Dr Nawab further said that AAP cadre is present in every district, block and village of Jammu and Kashmir and joining of common masses of Jammu and Kashmir in party is going on at large scale due to which party cadre is growing with each passing day.